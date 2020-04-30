Bulgaria’s Health Minister issues order on immunisations, planned admission to hospitals

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued on April 30 details of procedures for medical consultations for women and children, mandatory immunisations and planned admissions to medical establishments.

This is a sequel to Ananiev’s decision allowing these to resume on April 21, after they were suspended as a measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The order outlines the procedure for carrying out mandatory planned immunisations and re-immunisations, the recommended immunizations under national programmes, as well as prophylactic examinations of children up to the age of 18 years in strict compliance with measures against the spread of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

The national operational headquarters said on April 30 that a further 1156 PCR tests for Covid-19 had been carried out in the past 24 hours, and 51 had proved positive.

This brings the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to 1488, of which 1157 are active cases.

The death toll is 65, with the death of a 43-year-old woman in Pleven, and 266 patients have recovered from Covid-19, the operational HQ said.

There are 310 patients in hospital, 38 of them in intensive care. A total of 164 medical personnel have tested positive.

On April 30, increased traffic was expected ahead of the three-day May 1 public holiday weekend.

At intercity travel checkpoints, police will collect declarations from those travelling stating the reason. Those claiming to travel for work reasons must declare the place of work and the employer’s telephone number.

The Trakiya and Hemus motorways and the exit from Sofia to Pernik are expected to be the busiest.

The Interior Ministry said that the declaration would be carefully checked, especially those for “work outside Sofia” and those stating falsehoods would be penalised.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments