Bulgaria’s Health Minister quarantines home village of Covid-19 patient who escaped hospital

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order on April 14 quarantining the village of Panicherevo in the Gurkovo municipality, Stara Zagora district, from midnight until further notice, the ministry said on its website.

The order came a few hours after a 60-year-old who had tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from hospital in Stara Zagora and went to Panicherevo, his home village.

The most recent estimates of Panicherevo’s population are that just more than 1800 people live in the village.

The man was one of five who had been in contact with a patient who had the infection. Police found the man at his home in Panicherevo and returned him to the hospital in Stara Zagora.

Ananiev’s order bans entering or leaving the village. People who live in the village have until 8pm on April 20 to return to their homes.

Exemptions apply for staff of regional health inspectorates, Interior Ministry employees, medical specialists and pharmacists.

Those in the village shall be considered ordered into quarantine for 14 days. They may not leave their homes unless to get food and medicine, or for medical assistance or to go to the bank.

If they need medical assistance, they should contact their GP or, if they do not have one, the regional health inspectorate in Stara Zagora.

Only medical establishments and grocery stores may remain open in the village, and then only if complying with anti-epidemic hygiene and sanitary measures.

Checkpoints will control the passage of vehicles that will be allowed to go in and out, such as those for water supply, power supply, for grocery stores, medical establishments and mobile communications services.

(Photo: Berchaf)

