Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 110 more deaths, active cases fall by 1314

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 110 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7515, the national information system said on December 31.

Of 8475 coronavirus tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 1729 proved positive – about 20.4 per cent. Of this figure, 1098 were established by PCR tests and 631 by rapid antigen tests.

To date, 201 220 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 75 370 are active, a decrease of 1314 compared with the figure in the December 30 report by the national information system.

There are 4831 patients in hospital, 192 fewer than the day before, while the number in intensive care has gone down by seven to 467.

Sixty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8867.

A total of 2933 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 118 335, according to the national information system.

Four days after the start of Bulgaria’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, the national information system included the first data on the number of vaccines administered so far, which was 4608, including 714 in the past 24 hours.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 314 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 53, Bourgas 72, Varna 143, Veliko Turnovo 47, Vidin 28, Vratsa 47, Gabrovo 19, Dobrich 42, Kurdzhali 27, Kyustendil 34, Lovech 36, Montana 45, Pazardzhik 57, Pernik 44, Pleven 79, Plovdiv 139, Razgrad 15, Rousse 47, Silistra 35, Sliven 64, Smolyan 18, Sofia district 54, Stara Zagora 113, Turgovishte 19, Haskovo 48, Shoumen 60 and Yambol 30.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments