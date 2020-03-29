Covid-19: Deaths in Bulgaria rise to eight as mother and daughter die

Share this: Facebook

A 74-year-old woman and her 51-year-old daughter have died in Blagoevgrad Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment, both having tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement on March 29 by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus to eight, Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against Covid-19 said.

The Ministry of Health said that the 51-year-old had been an asthma sufferer.

The operational headquarters said that as of 8am on March 29, the total number of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus was 338.

It said that 11 had recovered.

Of the seven new cases overnight, three were in Plovdiv, and one each in Varna, Kurdzhali, Smolyan and Sliven, the operational headquarters said.

