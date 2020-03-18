Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry provides buses to move UK tourists from quarantined Bansko

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry organised three buses to transport UK tourists from the resort town of Bansko, now under two-week quarantine because of Covid-19, to Sofia on March 18, according to the British embassy.

The buses, collecting the British tourists from two hotels in Bansko, were to go directly to Sofia Airport and were only for people flying out on Wednesday, the embassy said.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior has confirmed that airport transfers will be arranged for the remaining UK tourists in Bansko on the day they are due to travel to the UK, according to the embassy.

The two-week quarantine of Bansko came into effect at 7.30pm on March 17.

Separately, a group of British tourists, reported to number 80, who were taken by a tour operator from Bansko to Sofia had been taken from their hotel and were travelling to Sofia Airport, Bulgarian media said on March 18. The hotel was placed under quarantine because of the unauthorised trip.

The hotel building, at Bulgaria’s Luvov Most “Lion Bridge”, is to be disinfected.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

