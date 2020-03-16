Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Pamporovo and Borovets closing ski areas as of March 17

The ski areas of Bulgaria’s Pamporovo and Borovets are to be closed as of March 17 as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus.
Bansko closed its ski area with immediate effect on March 16, hours after it was announced that a nine-year-old British child who had been on holiday in the resort had tested positive for Covid-19.
Pamporovo is to remain closed until March 29 inclusive.
A notice on the official website of Borovets said that the closure includes a shutdown of all facilities, the closure of slopes, Borosport Ski School and ski garderobes.
“On behalf of the entire Borosport team, thank you for your loyalty! Be careful, be healthy and we expect you in the summer!,” the notice said.
(Archive photo of Pamporovo, taken in 2017: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)