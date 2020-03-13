Coronavirus: Where no flu vacation, attendance at school optional – Bulgaria’s Education Ministry

Where schools are not closed because of the “flu vacation”, on March 13 pupils need not attend school, at the discretion of their parents, Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said.
The ministry made the announcement on Friday morning “because of the extraordinary circumstances with the development of the coronavirus illness”.
On March 13, schools in the city of Sofia and the districts of Lovech, Rousse, Stara Zagora and Yambol were closed because of an extended “flu vacation”. Pupils are meant to go back to classes on March 16.
By order of the Minister of Health, no educational or extracurricular activities may be held in schools, kindergartens, university and other educational institutions in the districts of Pleven and Gabrovo. This order applies up to March 15.
Schools are also closed in Plovdiv, some municipalities in the districts of Bourgas, Montana, Pazardzhik, Silistra, Sliven, the district of Sofia and Shoumen.
Schools in the districts of Vratsa and Pernik are closed until March 16 inclusive.
Across Bulgaria, all school excursions and other large-scale events involving pupils are banned.
