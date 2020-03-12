Covid-19: Confirmed cases in Bulgaria now number 23 – official

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria now adds up to 23, counting in the 66-year-old woman who died on Wednesday and a total of 16 new cases, the national crisis staff against coronavirus said on the evening of March 12.
Earlier on March 12, a 5pm briefing was told that new cases of Covid-19 that had been confirmed added up to nine people. This number was further to earlier confirmations.
In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, a total of 106 samples had been tested at the Military Medical Academy and the National Reference Laboratory, of which 16 had tested positive, the Military Medical Academy said in an announcement on its website on the evening of March 12.
Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that health authorities, working with the Interior Ministry, were actively seeking those who had been in contact with those confirmed as infected.
Those confirmed as positive for Covid-19 included a man of 27 and a woman of 29 who had been on holiday in Austria. The patients confirmed as positive range across the age groups.