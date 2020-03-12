Bulgaria’s resort Bansko steps up measures against coronavirus

Bulgaria’s popular mountain resort Bansko is working on enhanced measures against coronavirus, Ivan Obreykov, marketing director of the concessionaire company, said, according to a report on March 12 by Bulgarian National Radio.
All ski runs are working as well as the ski road to Bansko.
“We cannot complain about a lack of customers. However, there are no drastic cases of disease in the region. All the premises that are visited are disinfected several times a day as directed by the headquarters, which is providing advice to everyone,” he said.
All pistes in Bansko have been running since nearly a metre of snow fell last week. The season continues until Easter – April 21,” Obreykov said.
Online, there have been claims of a case of Covid-19 in Bansko. Going by the twice-daily update by Bulgaria’s national crisis staff against coronavirus, these claims – however rapidly shared on social networks – have proved false.