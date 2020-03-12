Bulgaria’s resort Bansko steps up measures against coronavirus

March 12, 2020

Bulgaria’s popular mountain resort Bansko is working on enhanced measures against coronavirus, Ivan Obreykov, marketing director of the concessionaire company, said, according to a report on March 12 by Bulgarian National Radio.

All ski runs are working as well as the ski road to Bansko.

“We cannot complain about a lack of customers. However, there are no drastic cases of disease in the region. All the premises that are visited are disinfected several times a day as directed by the headquarters, which is providing advice to everyone,” he said.

All pistes in Bansko have been running since nearly a metre of snow fell last week. The season continues until Easter – April 21,” Obreykov said.

Online, there have been claims of a case of Covid-19 in Bansko. Going by the twice-daily update by Bulgaria’s national crisis staff against coronavirus, these claims – however rapidly shared on social networks – have proved false.

