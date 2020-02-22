Fitch Ratings re-affirms Bulgaria ‘BBB’ credit rating, positive outlook

Spanish police have confirmed that they are investigating Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov but said that until the investigation is concluded, they could not give further details, news website Sega said on February 21.

This follows allegations in the el Periodico newspaper that police in the Catalonia autonomous region in Spain were investigating whether Borissov was linked to an "international money laundering scheme".

Over three pages, el Periodico detailed allegations regarding Borislava Yovcheva and her father, and two companies said to have received more than five million euro since 2013 from "non-Spanish natural persons".

The report alleged that Yovcheva's "possible relationship with Borisov is being carefully examined."

It outlined allegations regarding a villa in Barcelona and a Porsche Macan that Yovcheva reportedly had been seen driving. Yovcheva and her father had not specified legal income on the basis of which they could afford such a standard of living, the article claimed.

Police in Catalonia had asked the prosecutor's office to investigate the incomes, tax payments and banking records of Yovcheva, her father and five others, the report said. It said that the investigation had begun following allegations made to the Spanish police by the Boets civic movement in Bulgaria.

On February 21, Borissov, who repeatedly has denied claims of ownership of a luxury property in Barcelona and has threatened court action regarding allegations in this connection, told journalists that he neither owned a house nor any other real estate in Barcelona.

"I've said this a hundred times so far, and I am saying it again. I don't know why my name is involved," Borissov said.

He said that he must have been to Barcelona about 15 years ago, when he was mayor of Sofia.

"I have nothing to do with these companies. Some people I haven't seen for 20 years. No service, authority, prosecutor or police has sought me out to ask if these things are true," Borissov said.

Bulgaria Air has signed a code share partnership with Qatar Airways, the Bulgarian flag carrier said in a media statement.

This will provide customers of Bulgaria Air with a quick and convenient connection to all five continents of Qatar's destinations, the statement said.

"Our collaboration with Bulgaria Air is part of a series of partnerships we have announced recent;u with airlines from around the world, demonstrating our commitment to work with colleagues from other carriers to provide passengers with unbreakable connectivity and unmatched service," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said.

"This co-operation is only part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome Qatar Airways passengers on board our aircraft," Bulgaria Air chief executive Hristo Todorov said.

The partnership with Qatar Airways is another step towards enriching the portfolio of destinations of the Bulgarian national carrier, the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2020 Bulgaria Air has announced two new direct flights to St. Petersburg and Valencia.

Bulgaria Air operates direct flights to 25 cities in Europe, including domestic flights to Varna and Bourgas.

Qatar Airways first entered the Bulgarian market on September 22 2011, when it launched flights to and from Sofia four times a week. Over the years, due to strong passenger demand, the frequency has increased to 14 flights a week, the statement said.

(Photo: Qatar Airways)

A German NGO estimates that there are now 50 000 stray cats in Bulgaria's city of Plovdiv, a number eight times higher than the official statistic of the municipality, Bulgarian National Television reported on February 16.

Given that Plovdiv's human population is estimated at 380 000, the NGO's figure would mean that there is one stray cat for every seven people in the city.

The zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv has developed an intensive capture and sterilisation programme, while there is a proposal to set up a new special shelter in the city, the report said.

There are hundreds of stray cats in every residential area of Plovdiv, most in areas where they can easily find food and shelter.

A team of veterinarians searches for stray cats every day, catching about eight per shift.

Georgi Bozhev, head of the zoo veterinary complex, said that Plovdiv municipality's efforts were geared to increasing the number of sterilised stray cats "and we are co-operating with the German sterilisation centre very well".

In four years, the German castration centre in Plovdiv has managed to process 80 per cent of cats in one-tenth of the city, the report said.

Yana Yaneva, co-ordinator at the centre, said that so far it had sterilised just more than 6000 cats that had been caught by the teams.

In 2018, Bulgaria's Cabinet provided a 0.5 hectare space at the zoo veterinary complex in Plovdiv for a shelter for stray animals, the report said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

The latest annual "No to Nazis on our Streets" demonstration will be held in Sofia on February 22, as a protest against the "Lukov March" planned for that day.

The Lukov March, held in Sofia every February since 2003, honours a pro-Nazi leader of the fascist Union of Bulgarian National Legions, and draws neo-Nazis from various parts of Europe.

The "No to Nazis on our Streets" event, starting at 1pm outside the Central Mineral Baths, a few hours before the scheduled start of the Lukov March, is organised by Antifa Bulgaria.

It said that after the pan-European neo-Nazi organisation called "Fortress Europe" was established in Sofia in 2019, "we think that it is time for the society in the country to wake up and stop the silent consent to its own transformation to fascist".

Antifa Bulgaria said that today, the ideological heirs of Lukov "tend to show themselves in more and more places around the country, organizing torch processions and other obvious or covered up neo-Nazi events".

It pointed to the recent suicide of Emil Krumov, a member of the Bulgarian National Union Edelweiss, organiser of the Lukov March. Krumov shot himself at the State Agency for National Security building after being summoned there for questioning in connection with an investigation into the Bulgarian National Union Edelweiss. After his death, an arsenal of weapons and a photo of Hitler were found at his home.

"Authorities have said they are investigating a potential intent for mass shooting, and the Bulgarian National Union is subject to prosecution investigation and a possible ban."



The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has applied to the Sofia City Court to de-register the Bulgarian National Union Edelweiss under the law on non-government organisations.

Separately, the 2020 Lukov March has been banned by the mayor of Sofia, but the ban has, for the latest year, been overturned in court.

Antifa Bulgaria said that the Lukov March would probably proceed, with the "silent endorsement of Bulgaria's authorities at all levels".