Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns on general strike in Greece on February 18

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to citizens that a general strike is planned to be held in Greece on February 18.

Public and private sector unions in Greece will be joining in a 24-hour strike against legislation proposed by the Greek government on social security and pension reforms.

The Foreign Ministry said that the strike would involve public servants employed by the trolleybus system, unions representing, respectively, construction workers, lawyers, accountants, sailors and port employees.

Shipping at the port of Piraeus would be halted, the ministry said.

There would also be disruptions to bus and trolleybus services, and to metro, train and tram services.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments