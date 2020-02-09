Pupils back to school in much of Bulgaria as flu epidemics end

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



February 10 sees schools re-open in many districts in Bulgaria as influenza epidemic declarations expire.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, pupils returned to school on February 6.

The districts of Plovdiv and Varna earlier extended their flu epidemic declarations, meaning a re-opening of schools on February 10, and no further extension has been announced.

Similarly, the flu epidemic declaration in Vratsa expired as of February 9 and no extension has been announced.

The Ministry of Health listed districts where flu epidemics had been officially declared as over.

In Turgovishte, the declaration expired on February 8.

In a number of other districts, schools due to re-open included those in Blagoevgrad, Veliko Turnovo, Silistra, the municipalities of Kurdzhali and Dzhebel in the Kurdzhali district, and in the Lovech district, in the municipalities of Lukovit, Apriltsi and Letintsa.

Comments

comments