Bad weather in Europe causes flight cancellations at Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport

Bad weather elsewhere in Europe has led to cancellations of a number of flights to and from Sofia Airport in Bulgaria’s capital city on February 10.

Flights due to arrive on February 10 at 1.05pm and 6.05pm from Munich, operated by Lufthansa code-sharing with other airlines, have been cancelled, according to Sofia Airport’s website.

The 11.50pm flight to Sofia from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on February 10 has been cancelled, as has the 4pm flight departing to Sheremetyevo Airport.

Flights departing from Sofia, via Lufthansa code-sharing with other airlines, on February 10 include the 6am to Munich and the 1.45pm to Munich.

Bulgarian National Television said that on Febuary 9, four flights to London were cancelled, as was a Bulgaria Air flight to Brussels.

“The situation is dynamic and more flights may be canceled, so if you are planning to fly from Sofia, check on the airport website if the flight has not changed,” BNT said.

