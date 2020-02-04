In January 2020, Bulgaria had lowest gross minimum wage in EU – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

In January 2020, Bulgaria had the lowest gross minimum wage in the European Union, at the equivalent of 312 euro before taxes are deducted, EU statistics agency Eurostat said.

A year earlier, the sum was 286 euro.

Nine EU countries, predominantly located in the east of the EU, followed with minimum wages between 400 euro and about 600 euro a month: Latvia (430 euro), Romania (466 euro), Hungary (487 euro), Croatia (546 euro), Czech Republic (575 euro), Slovakia (580 euro), Estonia (584 euro), Lithuania (607 euro) and Poland (611 euro).

In five other member states, mainly in the south of the EU, minimum wages ranged between 700 euro and just more than 1000 euro a month: Portugal (741 euro), Greece (758 euro), Malta (777 euro), Slovenia (941 euro) and Spain (1050 euro).

In the remaining seven member states, all in the west and north of the EU, minimum wages were above 1500 euro a month: France (1539 euro), Germany (1584 euro), Belgium (1594 euro), the Netherlands (1636 euro), Ireland (1656 euro) and Luxembourg (2142 euro).

Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden do not have national minimum wages.

