Number of flu epidemic declarations in Bulgaria rises

The number of declarations of influenza epidemics in various municipalities and districts in Bulgaria has risen.

As of January 25, flu epidemics have been declared in the municipalities of Sevlievo, Tryavna and Dryanovo, the Ministry of Health said.

The declaration of a flu epidemic means restrictions on non-emergency operations and visits to medical facilities. Routine consultations for women and children are banned.

A flu epidemic declaration came into effect for the Black Sea district of Bourgas on January 25.

As of January 27, flu epidemic declarations are in effect in Kurdhzali, Haskovo, the municipality of Lukovit, the city of Sofia, and the municipalities of Blagoevgrad, Gotse Delchev, Satovcha, Garmen and Hadzhidimovo.

A flu epidemic declaration came into effect in the district of Veliko Turnovo on January 24.

In this year’s round of flu epidemic declarations, the first district to do so was Montana, as of January 22.

