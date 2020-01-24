Flu epidemic declared in Sofia, several other places in Bulgaria, closing schools

Share this: Facebook

An influenza epidemic has been declared in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia with effect from January 27, closing schools until February 5 inclusive, the Ministry of Health and the city regional health inspectorate announced.

As of January 24, a flu epidemic has been declared in the districts of Bourgas and Veliko Turnovo. Schools in Bourgas will be closed from January 27 to 31.

The regional health inspectorate in Blagoevgrad declared a flu epidemic in the municipalities of Blagoevgrad, Gotse Delchev, Satovcha, Garmen and Hadzhidimovo as of January 27.

The declaration of the flu epidemic means that routine visits to medical facilities are restricted and non-emergency consultations for women and children are not allowed.

