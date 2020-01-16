Polish violinist, US pianist set for concert in Sofia ahead of Carnegie Hall debut

Share this: Facebook

Polish virtuoso violinist Magdalena Filipczak will present an eclectic programme of violin and piano masterpieces together with her stage partner, American pianist Jessica Xylina Osborne, at the newly-refurbished Oborishte 5 Gallery and Hall on January 25.

The concert wilil take place just a few weeks before their debut at Carnegie Hall, New York.

The programme includes works by Schubert, Saint-Saëns/Ysaÿe, Ravel, Schoenberg, Britten and Lutosławski’s deepest musical breakthroughs.

The concert will start with the latest completed work by renowned Polish composer Witold Lutosławski – the four-minute long Subito (1992), composed for the International Violin Competition in Indianapolis in 1994. It will continue with Maurice Ravel’s Second Violin Sonata, followed by the rarely-performed Reveille by Benjamin Britten, and the transcription of the legendary Belgian violinist, conductor and composer Eugène Ysaÿe of Saint-Saëns’s Etude in the form of a Waltz.

These will be followed by Phantasy for Violin and Piano, op. 47 by Arnold Schoenberg and Fantasia in C major, D. 934 by Franz Schubert.

Filipczak has performed in the UK (including Wigmore Hall, Barbican Hall, St Martin in the Fields, St John’s Smith Square), Europe (among others Het Concertgebouw, Tallinn Philharmonic, Cracow Philharmonic, Baltic Philharmonic), as well as the US (Carnegie Hall), Canada and South America.

She is a recipient of CUNY Graduate Center Fellowship, where she studies violin with Daniel Phillips and Donald Weilerstein, as well as voice with Robert White, and is a DMA in Performance candidate.

Hailed by the Washington Post as a pianist “with a refreshing mellowness and poetic touch” after her debut with the National Symphony Orchestra, Jessica Xylina Osborne is one of the most intensely expressive and passionate artists of her generation.

She is widely considered to be one of the most sought-after collaborative partners, and has performed with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Timothy Eddy, Hilary Hahn, and Ani Kavafian. She has performed throughout the continental US, Europe, and Asia, and has appeared in recitals at many of the world’s most celebrated venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, the Musée du Louvre in Paris, and the Seoul Arts Center.

Tickets are available via www.motifconcerts.info, at Eventim offices throughout Bulgaria, online at eventim.bg, and at the door at 5 Oborishte Street.

More information about the concert: motifconcerts.info

