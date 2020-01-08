Joint Summary of Conclusions of the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

This is the joint summary of the conclusions of the joint US-Bulgaria strategic dialogue:

On January 8 2020, the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Bulgaria launched a high-level bilateral Strategic Dialogue, a forum for consultation and cooperation on global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual interest to both our countries. This Dialogue was agreed to during the November 25 2019 meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boiko Borissov.

The United States and Bulgaria are allies, friends, and strategic partners, bound together by a shared interest in freedom, democracy, and economic opportunity. Today we held wide-ranging discussions on issues of importance to both our countries. The two sides discussed a number of global issues, including Iran, Turkey and Syria, Russia, China, and the Western Balkans.

The two sides also focused in-depth on security, energy, the rule of law, as well as bilateral agenda topics such as Bulgaria’s progress toward Visa Waiver Program (VWP) inclusion, its candidacy for OECD membership, and prospects for concluding a Social Security Totalization agreement, among other issues.

Read the full summary on the US embassy website.

(Photo: US Embassy in Bulgaria)

