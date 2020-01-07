Bulgaria’s Bansko to host additional downhill alpine skiing World Cup race

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s winter resort of Bansko will host three women’s alpine skiing World Cup races on January 24-26, after being awarded the downhill race from last month’s cancelled Val d’Isère event.

Bansko was initially scheduled to hold a downhill race on January 25, followed by a super-giant slalom on January 26.

The additional downhill race will be held on January 24, replacing the downhill training session initially scheduled for that day. The training run is now scheduled to be held on January 23 instead.

According to the event’s website, access to the grandstand on January 24 would be free. For the weekend races, ticket prices were 40 leva for one day and 70 leva for the two-day pass.

Bansko has become a regular fixture on the FIS calendar in recent years, hosting men’s and women’s World Cup races on alternate years. Next season, it is set to once again host a men’s alpine skiing World Cup event in February 2021, as well as the World Junior Alpine Skiing Championships in March.

(Bulgaria’s winter resort of Bansko. Photo: banskoblog.com)

