Bulgarian, N Macedonian PMs tour US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s national security and defence are only guaranteed within the framework of Nato’s collective defence, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said during a tour of the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman, a government media statement on December 9 said.

Borissov was accompanied by Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov, Defence Chief General Andrei Botsev, Navy commander Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov and Air Force commander Major General Tsanko Stoykov.

“I highly appreciate your contribution to maintaining the importance of the TransAtlantic link and the successful accomplishment of the Alliance’s missions,” Borissov said, according to the media statement.

Bulgaria views participation in Nato missions and operations as a top priority and intends to maintain its commitment and contribution to them, he said.

“Bulgaria will continue to support the Alliance’s efforts to achieve global peace and security.”

Borissov emphasised the excellent co-operation between Bulgaria and the US in a number of areas, which is of great importance against the background of the challenges facing the international environment.

“Together we are stronger in all areas – we are Nato allies, defence partners, energy partners, business partners and much more. On water and on land, we are strong together,” US ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa said, according to the Bulgarian government statement.

Borissov and his delegation were accompanied by a delegation from the Republic of North Macedonia and representatives of the US embassies in Sofia and Skopje.

The delegation from the Republic of North Macedonia included Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Parliament Speaker Talat Jaferi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Radmila Šekerinska-Jankovska and Defence Chief Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski.

US Navy Admiral James Gordon Foggo III, commander of United States Naval Forces Europe – Naval Forces Africa and commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples, welcomed delegations aboard the aircraft carrier Harry S Truman.

USS Harry S Truman (CVN-75) is the eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier of the United States Navy, named after the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S Truman. The ship’s callsign is Lone Warrior, and the vessel is currently homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

Comments

comments