Canada to open consulate in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved the opening of a Canadian consulate in Sofia, to be headed by an honorary consular officer, the government information service said.

Approving a proposal by the government in Ottawa, Bulgaria’s Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Nina Lazarova as honorary consular officer of Canada in Bulgaria, with headquarters in Sofia and with a consular district covering the entire country, for a period of five years, the statement said.

Canada does not have a resident ambassador in Sofia. Headed by Kevin Hamilton, the Canadian embassy in Bucharest is the embassy to Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova.

Bulgaria is represented in Canada at ehe embassy of Bulgaria in Ottawa. It also has a consulate in Toronto.

According to the website of the Canadian embassy Canada and Bulgaria have a modest trade relationship with total trade of just over $414 million in 2018. Canadian exports totalled almost $230 million with $185 million in imports, the embassy said.

(Photo: Tony Webster)

