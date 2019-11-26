EU mobilises emergency support for Albania following earthquakes

Share this: Facebook

Following the 6.3 magnitude earthquake and 3 aftershocks that hit Albania, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated at the request of the Albanian authorities, the European Commission said on November 26.

The earthquake left at least nine people dead and more than 150 injured and caused serious destruction and damage to buildings.

The European Union has already helped mobilise three search and rescue teams, which will deploy to Albania to assist the Albanian authorities with their search and rescue operations, the Commission said.

“The European Union stands by Albania at this difficult time. Search and rescue teams from Italy, Greece and Romania are already on their way,” European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said.

“In addition, I would like to thank Hungary, Germany, Croatia, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Turkey for their offers of assistance through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. My thoughts are with the victims and all the people affected by the disaster,” Stylianides said.

Earlier this morning, Stylianides spoke on the phone with the President of Albania, Ilir Meta, and reaffirmed EU’s solidarity and readiness to help, the European Commission said.

The Copernicus system has been activated for the production of satellite images of the affected zones, and the European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with the Albanian authorities and continues to monitor the situation.

Additional EU assets are on standby should they be needed. The EU will also deploy a Civil Protection Team to help the authorities co-ordinate the response and assess the damage, the statement said.

(Photo: Sébastien Bertrand)

