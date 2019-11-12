Bulgaria’s exports in January – September 2019 up by 3.2% on annual basis – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The value of Bulgaria’s exports in January – September 2019 amounted to 42 636.7 million leva, 3.2 per cent higher than in January – September 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 12, citing preliminary data.

In September 2019 alone, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods added up to 4 728.5 million leva, decreasing by 1.1 per cent compared with September 2018, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – September 2019 was 45 599 million leva (at Cost Insurance and Freight – CIF prices), or 1.1 per cent lower than in January – September 2018.

In September 2019, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 6.9 per cent compared with September 2018 and added up to 4 814.5 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports Free on Board, FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – September 2019 and amounted to 2 962.3 million leva, the NSI said.

In September 2019, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 86 million leva.

In January – September 2019, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries, meaning countries that are not members of the European Union, increased by 3.4 per cent in comparison with January – September 2018 and added up to 13 613.5 million leva.

Among non-EU countries, the main trading partners of Bulgaria in this period were Turkey, China, Serbia, Russia, the United States and the Republic of North Macedonia which accounted for 50 per cent of the exports to non-EU countries.

In September 2019, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 3.2 per cent compared to September 2018, amounting to 1 495.5 million leva.

Imports of goods into Bulgaria from third countries in the period January – September 2019 decreased by 6.9 per cent in comparison with same period of 2018 and added up to 15 387.9 million leva (at CIF prices).

The largest amounts were reported for goods imported from the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and Serbia.

In September 2019, imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries decreased by 18.8 per cent compared to September 2018 and amounted to 1 574.0 million leva.

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries in the period January – September 2019 was negative and added up to 1 774.4 million leva.

In September 2019, the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries was also negative and amounted to 78.5 million leva, the NSI said.

Comments

comments