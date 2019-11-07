Strike causes cancellations of Lufthansa flights at Sofia Airport on November 7-8 – updated

Share this: Facebook

Industrial action by the Independent Flight Attendants Organization (UFO) trade union in Germany has led to the cancellation of several Lufthansa flights linking Sofia to Munich and Frankfurt on November 7 and 8, according to information posted on the Sofia Airport’s website.

The cancelled flights on November 7 were LH1707, due to take off from Sofia at 6am; LH1704, due to arrive from Munich at 6.05pm; LH1705, due to take off from Sofia at 6.45pm; and LH1706, due to land from Munich at 10.45pm.

The other two flights between the two cities – LH1702 landing in Sofia at 1.05pm and LH1703 taking off at 1.45pm – were listed as scheduled to proceed. The three pairs of flights between Sofia and Frankfurt on November 7 were likewise not affected by the strike, according to Sofia Airport.

On November 8, the same four flights to and from Munich were cancelled again, while the mid-afternoon flights remained on the schedule. Additionally, one of the Frankfurt pairs – LH1426 due to land in Sofia at 1.35pm and LH1427 scheduled to take off at 2.20pm – was also cancelled.

UFO called for a two-day strike on November 7 and 8, in its ongoing dispute with the airline over pay and pensions, which was expected to affect 1300 out of about 6000 planned Lufthansa flights over the two days. In total, about 180 000 passengers would be affected by the cancellations.

Lufthansa said that all its passengers with a booked flight to/from or via Frankfurt and Munich for November 7 and 8 could re-book their flight once free of charge, regardless of whether their trip was affected by a cancellation.

The airline asked its passengers to check the status of their flights at online at lufthansa.com before leaving for the airport.

Flights from Lufthansa Group airlines Eurowings, Germanwings, SunExpress, Lufthansa Cityline, SWISS, Edelweiss, Austrian Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Brussels Airlines were not affected by the strike and would operate as planned.

