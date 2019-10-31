EU mobilises 663M euro in humanitarian assistance for refugees in Turkey

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The European Commission is mobilising 663 million euro in humanitarian aid to continue major projects under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey, the Commission said on October 31.

Six hundred million euro will ensure the continuity of the EU’s largest ever humanitarian programme – the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN), the Commission said.

The remaining funds will continue supporting projects in the areas of education and essential services such as healthcare.

Christos Stylianides, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “EU support has made a real impact for refugees hosted in Turkey.

“Thanks to EU support over 1.6 million refugees can meet their basic needs, and more than half a million refugee children go to school. These results speak for themselves. I would like to thank our humanitarian partners on the ground for making EU assistance in Turkey a success story.

“The EU is committed to continue delivering on its commitments in line with the EU-Turkey Statement,” Stylianides said.

Through the continuation of the ESSN programme, the most vulnerable refugees in Turkey will continue to receive the monthly financial assistance through a special debit card, the Commission said.

The card helps refugees meet their basic needs such as food and rent, and at the same time integrate into the local economy and society.

EU funding will also ensure more than half a million refugee children attend school regularly, and also help some 20 000 out of school children catch up on their schooling.

Other support, such as access to healthcare and protection services, will also continue.

“All EU humanitarian funding is strictly monitored, is delivered exclusively through our humanitarian partners and the beneficiaries of projects are known,” the European Commission said.

(Photo: Heather Murdock/VOA)

Comments

comments