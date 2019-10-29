Annual Remembrance Sunday services to be held in Sofia, Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

The annual Remembrance Sunday service will be held in the military section of Sofia Central Cemetery on November 10 2019.

The service is in commemoration of all those who lost their lives in the service of their country in the wars of the 20th century.

Organised jointly by the embassies of the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy and France, the service begins at the Commonwealth War Graves section, which is near the corner of Kamenodelska and Purva Bulgarska Armia streets and then proceeds to the German, French and Italian sections of the military cemetery. Those attending the service should arrive by 10.50am.

The event customarily is attended by diplomatic representatives of numerous countries, including but not only those who were belligerents in the wars, as well as former service personnel and civilians paying their respects.

A remembrance ceremony will be held at the military cemetery in Plovdiv on November 11 at 11am.

Remembrance Sunday services customarily are held on the second Sunday of November, closest to November 11, Remembrance Day, the day initially established to commemorate the 1918 armistice at 11am on November 11 1918, bringing the First World War to a close.

Red poppies are on sale at the British embassy, 9 Moskovska Street, and the British Council headquarters, 7 Krakra Street.

