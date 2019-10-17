Bulgaria’s FM: Postponing EU talks with North Macedonia, Albania, would be a mistake

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria believes that postponing the start of European Union membership talks with the Republic of North Macedonia and Albania would be a real mistake and would destabilise the region, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

Zaharieva was speaking in an interview with Bulgarian National Television on the eve of the October 17 and 18 meeting of the European Council.

On October 15, EU foreign ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, for the third time postponed a decision on starting EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. The postponement resulted from the stance of France, which said it would veto such a move.

Zaharieva said that negotiations are a long process.

(Photo of Zaharieva: mfa.bg)

