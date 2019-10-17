Romania’s Kövesi formally endorsed to become European Chief Prosecutor

Share this: Facebook

European Parliament President David Sassoli and the leaders of Parliament’s political groups have formally endorsed Laura Codruţa Kövesi to become EU’s first chief prosecutor, the final step in the appointment process.

In a statement, the European Parliament said that the new European Public Prosecutor’s office (EPPO), which Kövesi will lead after it is set up in 2020, will be tasked with investigating financial crimes in the EU such as cross-border VAT fraud, money laundering and corruption.

The office will be based in Luxembourg, with a college of prosecutors from all participating countries. Currently, 22 EU member states have joined the EPPO, with the exceptions being Sweden, Hungary, Poland, Ireland and Denmark, which can join at any time they choose.

The European Parliament has consistently backed Kövesi’s nomination since she was selected by two parliament committees following hearings at the start of this year, and finally secured the agreement of the Council of the EU earlier this week.

Kövesi was head of Romania’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office DNA until last year, when she was sacked by the country’s social-democrat government. During her time in office, DNA successfully pursued dozens of cases, including against senior government officials and political figures.

