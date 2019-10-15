Bulgarian President calls on government to press EU leaders for action plan on migration

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev has called on the government to raise at the European Council meeting the issue of the adoption of an action plan in the event of migratory pressure.

This was announced on October 15 by the President’s press office after Radev was briefed by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on the outcome of a specially-called Cabinet security council meeting on the situation in Syria.

The security council meeting was called after the commencement last week of a Turkish military operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The President’s press office said that the head of state had called for such an operational plan from the European Council as early as 2017 and had been discussed at the summit of the presidents of parliamentary republics of the EU held in Athens on October 11 2019.

(Photo: president.bg)

