FDI in Bulgaria in January-July 2019 was 532.7M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first seven months of 2019 stood at 532.7 million euro, the equivalent of 0.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on September 19. In the same period of 2018, FDI was 169.5 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 219.9 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed a net outflow of 333.6 million euro (compared to a net outflow of 9.4 million euro in the first seven months of 2018) and re-invested earnings showed a net outflow of 72.1 million euro (versus an inflow of 26.5 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies in the first seven months of the year totalled 3.6 million euro, compared to 12.9 million euro during the same period of 2018.

