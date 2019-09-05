Some clouds, rain forecast for Bulgaria’s September 6 long weekend

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria heads into the first long weekend in September 2019 with a weather forecast that predicts continued high temperatures, although with intermittent clouds and increased probability of rain and thunderstorms.

The country will mark Unification Day on Friday, September 6, making for a three-day weekend, which is expected to prompt heavier traffic out of capital Sofia on September 5 and early on September 6, followed by a similar spike in inbound traffic on the afternoon of September 8.

As it usually does on such occasions, the country’s road infrastructure agency has put in place restrictions for lorries, which cannot use motorways and several other major roads between 4pm and 8pm on September 5, as well as 2pm to 8pm on September 8. The ban does not applied to lorries carrying perishable food or livestock.

To ease congestion, the agency said it would allocate more lanes to outbound traffic from Sofia at the beginning of the weekend, followed by a switch with more lanes for inbound traffic on September 8.

The weather over the long weekend will be warm, with daily highs in the range of 25 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees, while night-time temperatures are expected to fall to between 12 degrees and 17 degrees Celsius.

The only exception will the district of Smolyan in southern Bulgaria, where the temperatures are not expected to rise higher than 20-22 degrees, while night-time lows are forecast at 7-8 degrees Celsius.

Although increased cloud cover is forecast for the entire country, the highest chance of rain is predicted for western Bulgaria throughout the weekend, as well as the Black Sea coast on Sunday.

Comments

comments