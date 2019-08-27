Price of meat in Bulgaria second-lowest in the EU – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

The price of meat in Bulgaria was the second-lowest in the European Union in 2018, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on August 27.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that in 2018, the price of meat was highest in Austria (price level index of 146), Luxembourg (142), France (131) and Belgium (126), Eurostat said.

In contrast, the lowest price levels for meat in 2018 were in Poland and Romania (both with a price level index of 63), Bulgaria (64) and Lithuania (71).

The categories of meat covered by these statistics include beef and veal, pork, lamb, mutton and goat, poultry, other meats and edible offal, delicatessen and other meat preparations, Eurostat said.

Bulgaria consistently has had among the lowest prices of meat in the EU, going by Eurostat figures.

In 2009, Bulgaria’s meat price, according to the price level index used by Eurostat, was 59.5. It has remained largely at this level, albeit with a spike in 2013 – 60.2 – while reaching 63.4 in 2017.

According to a separate table by Eurostat, in 2018 the highest food prices were in Denmark (30 per cent higher than the EU average), while the lowest food prices were registered in Romania (35 per cent lower than the EU average).

In Bulgaria, food prices were 25.2 per cent lower than the EU average in 2018, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Another Pint Please/flickr.com)

