Bulgarian appointed to senior European Commission position

Jivka Petkova, a Bulgarian national, has been appointed Director for Strategy, Better Regulation and Corporate Governance at the European Commission as of August 1 2019, the Commission announced on July 24.

Petkova joined the European Commission from the Bulgarian public administration in 2007 where she was leading Bulgaria’s EU accession negotiations team in the Prime Minister’s office, the Commission said.

She was the deputy chief of staff of the first European Commissioner of Bulgarian nationality, in charge of consumer affairs, Meglena Kouneva, and also worked in the private office of High Representative/Vice-President Catherine Ashton and in the EU’s diplomatic service (EEAS).

She was a Head of Unit in the European Commission’s Spokesperson’s Service, a Principal Adviser in the Commission’s communications department (DG COMM) and is currently part of the transition team of European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission said.

(Photo via Maxpixel)

