‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning issued for 6 districts in Bulgaria over heavy rain, thunderstorms

Bulgaria has issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for six districts in the southern part of the country for July 10 because of forecast intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

There is a risk of flooding on July 10, and overnight into July 11, according to Bulgarian weather forecasters.

The six districts covered by the “Code Orange” warning are Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Bourgas.

All of the rest of Bulgaria is subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather because of rain and thunderstorms.

Hailstorms are possible, weather forecasters said.

While in the evening, the rainfall in most of the country will stop, it will continue in eastern and southern districts into Thursday.

On July 10, maximum temperatures were forecast to be significantly lower than they have been in recent days, averaging between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius across the country.

Along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the weather was expected to be mostly cloudy, with rain in the afternoon, continuing into the night.

For the largest cities, the forecast highs for July 10 were 21 degrees in Sofia, 26 degrees in Plovdiv, 25 degrees in both Varna and Bourgas, and 24 degrees in Rousse.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

