Greece’s elections: Mitsotakis’s New Democracy wins by landslide

With more than 92 per cent of votes counted in the early hours of Monday morning, the conservative New Democracy party was on course to win 39.8 per cent of the vote in Greece’s early parliamentary elections, electing 158 MPs, with Alexis Tsipras’s left-wing SYRIZA party taking 31.6 per cent and 86 seats in the 300-seat House.

The abstention rate came in at record-high numbers for a Greek general election, with over 40 per cent of registered voters not turning up to exercise their right to vote.

The two frontrunners were followed by the centre-left Movement for Change (KINAL) at eight per cent, the Communist party 5.3 per cent, Greek Solution on 3.7 per cent and DiEM25 3.4 per cent.

