Prosecutor-General seeks withdrawal of Bulgarian passports of three Russians, Kazakh

Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov Sotir Tsatsarov has requested the withdrawal of the Bulgarian passports of three Russians and a Kazakhstan national who concealed information or failed to fulfil investment commitments that were the basis of them getting Bulgarian citizenship.

Two got Bulgarian citizenship in 2011 and the other two in 2016, a statement by the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office on June 28 said.

Tsatsarov has lodged a request to the Justice Minister for the annulment of the citizenship of the four, acting on information received from the State Agency for National Security. If the Justice Minister agrees to the request, procedurally he must in turn forward it to the President for approval.

The Prosecutor-General’s statement said that Russian citizen Sergey Druzhinin and Kazakstan citizen Kahir Rahimov had concealed information that would serve as grounds for a refusal to be granted Bulgarian citizenship. They received Bulgarian passports in 2011.

Vladislav Levitskiy and Galina Ulyutina had not fulfilled the investments that they had promised within the two-year term required by Bulgarian citizenship law.

The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office was also investigating other cases reported by the State Agency for National Security, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

