Bulgaria and Romania to draft agreement on third bridge over Danube

Bulgaria and Romania will prepare an intergovernmental agreement to build a third bridge over the Danube between Svishtov and Zimnicea, Bulgarian Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov and his Romanian counterpart Alexandru-Răzvan Cuc agreed at a meeting in Sofia, Zhelyazkov’s ministry said.

It was agreed that the draft agreement would be ready by the end of July 2019, and after its approval by the governments of the two countries, would be proposed for ratification by national parliaments.

“The construction of the third bridge on the Danube is appropriate and significant not only for the two countries but also for the whole European Union, because such a facility is part of the European transport infrastructure,” Zhelyazkov said.

(Photo of the Danube at Zimnicea: ymmyll via Wikimedia Commons)

