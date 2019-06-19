EC’s working group on antisemitism to hold first meeting on June 20

Share this: Facebook

European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová will open on June 20 the first meeting of the Working Group on Antisemitism, which will focus on the security of Jewish communities, the European Commission said.

Following the unanimous adoption in December 2018 of the Council Declaration on fighting Antisemitism, the European Commission has created an ad-hoc Working Group on Antisemitism within the existing High-level Member States expert group on Racism and Xenophobia.

Jourová said: “The Commission is acting together with member states to counter the rise of antisemitism, to fight Holocaust denial and to guarantee that Jews have the full support of the authorities to keep them safe.

“The working group will help member states co-ordinate their actions and fight antisemitism efficiently together,” Jourová said.

The European Commission said that the working group would support EU countries in meeting the commitments that they made in the Council Declaration.

This includes, among others, the adoption of a strategy at national level to prevent and fight all forms of antisemitism, as part of their strategies on preventing racism, xenophobia, radicalisation and violent extremism, before the end of 2020, increasing their efforts to guarantee the security of the Jewish communities, and promoting interfaith dialogues, especially for young people.

The group will bring together representatives of national law enforcement authorities, national special envoys on antisemitism, representatives of Jewish communities from the respective countries, and Jewish umbrella organisations, the European Commission said.

(Photo: A memorial in the Bulgarian town of Stara Zagora, daubed with swastikas in April 2019)

