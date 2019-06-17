US hands formal offer on F-16s to Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The United States has formally presented to Bulgaria its proposal for the deal to acquire F-16 fighter jets, the US embassy said on June 17.

“Today The US Embassy Sofia Office of Defence Cooperation formally delivered to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence a Letter of Offer and Acceptance encompassing a potential agreement on Bulgarian acquisition of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft, weapons systems, associated long term sustainment and support systems, as well as comprehensive training for pilots and support personnel,” the embassy said.

“US Embassy Sofia takes this opportunity to commend the Bulgarian military and financial expert delegation who ensured that the Letter of Offer and Acceptance is comprehensively tailored to best meet the requirements of the Bulgarian Air Force.”

The United States looks forward to finalising the contract with the government of Bulgaria in accordance with Bulgarian procedural requirements, the statement said.

On June 11, Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said that the government would comment on the US offer on receipt of it.

Karakachanov said that there were three big issues about the deal.

“The first is the price, as well as the equipment and armament of the planes. That is what the Ministry of Defence is responsible for. The second is industrial co-operation, for which the Ministry of Economy is responsible. The third is the methods and terms of payment, about which the Ministry of Finance conducts the talks.

“There is a possibility that the amount will be deposited on an account from which we will even collect annual interest. It will be drawn at every stage of the deal. But these are things that, I hope, my colleague, (Finance) Minister Goranov handle in the best way,” Karakachanov said.

