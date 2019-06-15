‘Odysseus’ in Plovdiv on July 6 with translation into English

Share this: Facebook

Odysseus, written by Alexander Sekulov based on the work by Homer, will be presented at the Plovdiv Drama Theatre on July 6 2019 at 7pm with simultaneous translation into English.

The grand-scale, two-hour production is presented in partnership with the National Theatre of Greece, with a special guest appearance by Yannis Pantazis, a Greek musician who crafts and plays instruments from antiquity, and the involvement of Greek composer and theatre director Theo Abazis.

In the performance, there are verses by the Greek poets Constantine P. Cavafy, Giorgos Seferis, and the Bulgarian poet Hristo Smirnenski.

Odysseus is played by Stefan Elenkov. The production is directed by Diana Dobreva, with set design by Mira Kalanova, music by Petya Dimanova and video design by Petko Tanchev.

Thirty-seven performers from all over Bulgaria appear in the multi-media show, following a special casting process, and about 200 people are involved in the production.

Plovdiv-born Sekulov is an award-winning Bulgarian writer, author of books, poetry, essays and plays. His poetry and prose has been translated into English, German, French and Hungarian.

Information about tickets for the production and the address of the Plovdiv Drama Theatre is available at the theatre’s website. The simultaneous translation into English will be via headphones.

