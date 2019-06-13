Bulgaria, Greece start European project to deal with flood risks in cross-border area

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria and Greece are launching a European Union-funded project to jointly deal with flood risks in districts adjoining the countries’ border area.

The project will be carried out by five Bulgarian and two Greek organisations, the leading partner being Bulgaria’s fire safety and population protection directorate-general, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said.

The project will cover the regions of Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kurdzhali and Haskovo in Bulgaria and Thessaloniki, Serres, Drama, Kavala, Xanthi, Rodopi and Evros in Greece.

The idea of the project is to solve common problems in the cross-border region by mobilising the efforts, knowledge and capacity of the institutions on both sides of the border, the Interior Ministry statement said.

Bulgarian and Greek experts said that this region is highly vulnerable to climate change and the negative consequences of this, with the flood risk being significantly increased.

(Photo of the Arda River: Anna Vassileva)

