Strike cancels Alitalia flights between Rome and Sofia on May 21

Alitalia flights between Rome Fiumicino Airport and Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on May 21 have been cancelled because of a 24-hour air transport sector strike by some Italian trade unions.

The cancelled flights are Rome-Sofia, which was due to arrive at 6.20pm, and Sofia-Rome, which was due to depart at 7.10pm.

Because of the strike called for May 21, Alitalia was forced to cancel half of its flights scheduled for that day, as well as some flights scheduled for the late evening of May 20 and the early morning of May 22, the airline said on its website.

Flights set to operate on May 21 during the peak times between 7am to 10am and from 6pm to 9pm will operate as scheduled, Alitalia said.

“Alitalia has taken special measures to mitigate customer inconvenience by operating bigger aircraft on domestic and international routes, in order to rebook passengers affected by cancellations onto the first available flights on the same day: 60 per cent of involved travelers will fly on the same May 21 2019,” the airline said.

Alitalia invited all customers already holding tickets for travels on May 21, as well as on the early morning of 22 May, to check the status of their flights before going to the airport on Alitalia.com website, or calling the airline at the toll-free number 800.65.00.55 (within Italy), at +39 06.65649 (from overseas), or contacting the travel agency where the ticket was bought.

Travellers affected by cancellation or schedule change of Alitalia flights from the late evening of May 20 to the early morning of May 22 can rebook their travel at no additional cost or penalty, or ask for a full ticket refund (only if the flight is cancelled or the delay on departure exceeds five hours) by May 28 2019, Alitalia said.

(Photo: alitalia.com)

