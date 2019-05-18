Bulgarian railways to inaugurate regular Plovdiv – Edirne train on May 24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is to launch a regular train service at weekends and on public holidays between Plovdiv and the Turkish city of Edirne on May 24, media in Bulgaria’s second city reported.

Edirne, about 180km from Plovdiv, is a popular destination for residents of Plovdiv because of the city’s numerous historical sites and cheaper consumer goods.

The journey will take about four hours. The first train on the route will depart from Plovdiv Central Railway Station May 24 at 8.40am, arriving in Edirne at about 1pm. The return train will leave Edirne at 5pm, Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com said.

Initially, the train will be composed of three carriages.

Ticket prices and timetables for the weekend and public holiday service will be announced early in the week starting May 20, the report quoted BDZ as saying.

Edirne, historically known as Adrianople, is about 20km from the border with Bulgaria. Its notable historic buildings include the 15th century Edirne Palace, Trakya University’s Bayezid II Külliye Health Museum, among others.

The city has a Roman Catholic church and two Bulgarian Orthodox churches, Sveti Georgi and Sveti Elena i Konstantin. The Grand Synagogue of Edirne was re-opened in March 2015 after restoration. The Balkan Wars Memorial Cemetery is near the Edirne Palace.

Comments

comments