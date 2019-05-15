Bulgarian Prosecutor-General asks security agency for information on undeclared holdings of top politicians

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov has asked the State Agency for National Security for all information the agency has about assets of people holding senior public positions that they have not declared as required by law, the Prosecutor’s Office said on May 15.

The request covers all information, including financial intelligence, about bank accounts, participation on offshore companies, real estate owned abroad and other investments by people holding senior public positions and which they have failed to declare, the statement said.

The information should also cover property owned by individuals either personally or through people affiliated to them, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The move comes after months of controversies involving several politicians and other senior officials regarding real estate transactions, a topic that has dominated Bulgaria’s political life in the run-up to the country’s May 26 2019 European Parliament elections.

Several of these real estate transactions have led to official investigations, and to resignations from elected office, though all of those under investigation deny wrongdoing.

There is also a great deal of opacity in Bulgaria about ultimate ownerships of firms, through the use of offshore companies.

Comments

comments