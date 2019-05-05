Pope Francis in Bulgaria: Photo gallery

On the first day of his visit to Bulgaria, Pope Francis was received at Sofia Airport by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and went on the centre of the capital city for talks with President Roumen Radev and an address to foreign diplomats and other dignitaries in Atanas Burov Square.
Pope Francis and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov at their talks at Sofia Airport.
Prime Minister Borissov presents gifts to Pope Francis: An icon of Saints Cyril and Methodius, yoghurt, and an omophorion, a vestment worn by Orthodox Christian bishops.
Pope Francis greets Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.
Pope Francis and Antonii, Bulgarian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Western and Central Europe.
In the Presidency, head of state Roumen Radev and Pope Francis.
(All photos via popeinbulgaria.gov.bg)
Comments
comments