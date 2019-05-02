Candidates in North Macedonia’s presidential elections call for large voter turnout

Share this: Facebook

With only two days remaining in the North Macedonia presidential election campaign, with the second round to be held on May 5, the two candidates Stevo Pendarovski and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova have called for a large turnout in the polls.

Pendarovski said that a vote for him means a better perspective for everyone, it means a sure path towards European integration, reforms, progress, development and Nato integration.

On the other hand, the opposition’s candidate, Siljanovska said that voting for her means reformation of the state, because at the moment, the country is not offering its citizens a decent living. According to her, accession talks between North Macedonia and EU will be postponed.

