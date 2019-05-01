Bulgaria’s road death toll in first four months of 2019 was 144 – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

A total of 144 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and midnight on April 30 2019, the Interior Ministry said, citing provisional statistics.

The figure is nine fewer than in the first four months of 2018.

Apart from the dead, 2195 people were injured in a total of 1744 road accidents in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2019.

In April alone, there were 444 accidents, leaving 32 people dead and 555 people injured.

In 2018, for the second consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, the European Commission said on April 4. Only two EU countries recorded a fatality rate higher than 80 deaths per million inhabitants, against seven in 2010 – Romania (96/million) and Bulgaria (88/million).

Bulgaria’s road fatality rate in 2018 was nine per cent lower than in 2017, when it was 96/million.

The country’s road fatality rate has dropped by 20 per cent since 2010, when it was 105/million. In recent years, up until 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU.

(Photo: Jason Conlon)

