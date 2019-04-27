North Macedonia: Election campaign continues as rhetoric heats up

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The election campaign for the second round of presidential elections continues in North Macedonia, as rhetoric between the two candidates has heated up.

Social democrat candidate Stevo Pendarovski has asked for people’s votes in order not to allow former strongman Nikola Gruevski’s regime to be reinstated in the country.

“People should vote for me to make sure Gruevski’s regime is not reinstated and for North Macedonia to advance toward European Union and Nato,” Pendarovski said. Meanwhile, the governing coalition candidate has also called on Albanian voters to vote for him in the second round of the presidential elections which will take place on May 5.

VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova says that she will guarantee a fair state for everyone.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments