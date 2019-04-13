Why are Serbs protesting against Aleksandar Vucic?

Share this: Facebook

Thousands of protesters from across Serbia gathered in Belgrade for Saturday’s large anti-government rally. A loose coalition of political parties, opposition movements, NGOs and public figures organized the event as the culmination of the months-long protests staged in Belgrade and other Serbian cities to pressure President Aleksandar Vucic to leave office.

The Serbian Interior Ministry estimated the crowd’s size at up to 7500 people, but organizers said the number was far higher.

The odds that Vucic will resign after being confronted by the protesters remain high. Although he has signaled that he is open to holding a fresh vote, his opponents say the gesture would prove meaningless should the government violate election norms and use intimidation and propaganda to win.

