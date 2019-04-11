Bulgaria’s May 2019 European Parliament elections: 15 parties, 8 coalitions registered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 15 parties, eight coalitions and 10 initiative committees have been registered for participation in Bulgaria’s May 26 2019 European Parliament elections, Central Electoral Commission (CEC) spokesperson Alexander Andreev said on April 11.

In Bulgaria’s 2014 European Parliament elections, there were 15 parties, six coalitions and 10 initiative committees registered.

The CEC had refused to register one coalition, “For You Bulgaria” because of inconsistencies in the documentation, which had been drawn to the attention of the coalition but had not been corrected. The decision to refuse registration is subject to appeal.

Political parties and coalitions had until April 10 to apply for registration. For initiative committees, the deadline is April 15.

Citizens of other EU member states who want to vote in Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections have until April 15 to do so.

The CEC had approved a draft regulation on media packages – by which parties and coalitions may use state subsidies to buy advertising and paid publications in the media – which parties can use up to an amount of 40 000 leva (about 20 000 euro).

For initiative commitees, media packages may amount to up to 5000 leva.

As to voting outside Bulgaria, Andreev said that there were 107 places where the country had diplomatic offices.

Asked about the question of the ABC party registering its “Coalition for Bulgaria” coalition, to which the Bulgarian Socialist Party objects, saying that it owns the name, Andreev said that he believed that Bulgarian voters knew enough and he did not believe there would be confusion.

Andreev said that the tender for the rental of 3000 voting machines had been published. The deadline for submitting bids was April 16 and the machines should be delivered by May 10. The required software for electronic voting should be installed by May 15 and the machines on site by May 25.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

